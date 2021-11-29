Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Has COVID, Out For Saints Game

The Cowboys will have to try to snap out of their funk this week without their head coach ... 'cause Mike McCarthy has COVID and has already been ruled out of Thursday's game.

The 58-year-old tested positive for the virus on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, and will be forced to miss Dallas' Week 13 matchup with the New Orleans Saints because of it.

It's clearly a big deal for the Cowboys -- they've lost 3 of their last 4 games, and trying to stop that losing skid won't be easy without their head coach.

And, the bad news in Dallas might not be stopping anytime soon, either -- because COVID is showing no signs of slowing down its attack on the Cowboys.

In addition to star receiver Amari Cooper, who's missed the last two games due to a positive test, the Cowboys also have several assistant coaches who are out while battling the virus.

Their right tackle, Terence Steele, and backup tight end, Blake Jarwin, have also been moved to the COVID-19 reserve list and are out for Thursday's game too.