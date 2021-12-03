Photo Shows Ola Osundairo Working Gay Pride Parade in Trojan Costume

Ola Osundairo says he's not the homophobe Jussie Smollett claims he is, and we've got the photo he showed the court to prove it.

Both Ola and Abel Osundairo testified in the Smollett case Thursday, among questions directly related to the case, Ola also worked to fight Jussie's previous claims he was homophobic.

Ola told the court Jussie was full of it, and he has plenty of respect and experience with the gay community ... working as a bouncer at a gay club and even marching in a Chicago pride parade years ago "handing out condoms and flexing" as a Trojan warrior to promote Trojan condoms.

We've obtained the photo Ola shared with the court, and you can not only see him, but his brother Abel shirtless and decked out in Trojan gear.