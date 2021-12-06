CFL Player Throws Haymaker At Fan In Stands In Wild Scene At Game
12/6/2021 6:20 AM PT
Several members of the Toronto Argonauts went into the stands to confront fans on Sunday -- with one player actually throwing a huge haymaker at a man who got in his face.
The wild scene all went down at the end of the Argonauts' playoff loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, when a few Argos players leaped over some railing and got into an altercation with patrons.
WATCH: Things got heated at the Toronto Argos VS. Hamilton Tiger Cats game earlier after a Ticats fan allegedly spit his beer into a players face.
According to witnesses, some fans had spilled drinks on the players, causing the initial commotion, and you can see in footage shot by bystanders, things quickly turned violent.
A fan dressed in Hamilton Tiger-Cats gear ran into Toronto defensive back Chris Edwards, who then threw a looping right hand at the man's face in response.
Argonauts wide receiver Dejon Brissett then jumped in to try to break things up, pushing the fan into a wall.
Full Video 2/2
Only thing we know for certain is BMO security lost control of the situation.
Fortunately for everybody involved, security quickly stepped in ... subduing the fan and allowing the Toronto players to return to their locker room.
Cops tell TMZ Sports they are investigating the incident. A CFL spokesperson, meanwhile, told Sportsnet the league is reviewing the matter as well.