A-Rod Sells Bay Point Investment Property for $6.3M

Alex 'A-Rod' Rodriguez just unloaded one of his Miami properties for $6.3 million ... a price point that qualifies as the highest recorded lot sale ever in the area.

The home, located in the Design District, has plenty of backyard space -- with a pool and grilling area -- and inside has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms ... and a modest (at least for A-Rod) 3k-sq-ft of living space.

As you can see in the photos, the pad is just steps away from the water... but this sort of thing isn't new to A-Rod, who has lived in Miami for years.

The former MLB slugger made a nice return on the property, considering he bought it for $5.5 million back in March, he was represented by his sister and agent Arlene Susy Dunand of Coldwell Banker ... the buyer was repped by Compass agent Julianna Castro.

A-rod owns multiple luxurious homes in the Miami area ... last year, he and his now-ex J Lo bought a Massive $40 mil waterfront estate on Star island -- the super-exclusive, super-expensive area for celebs and business tycoons.