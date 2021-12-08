Jussie Smollett and Osundairo Brother Photographed Together Several Times Before 'Attack'

Jussie Smollett was clearly good pals with the Osundairo brothers -- or at least one of them, as evidenced by these photos showing them hanging out several times in the months before the alleged attack.

TMZ got a hold of photos showing Jussie and one of the O bros in friendly settings on at least 3 separate occasions -- all before Jan. 29, 2019, when JS claims he was attacked by Bola and Abel Osundairo.

One pic shows Jussie with Bola mere days before the incident -- they were together, with a third guy, at the Electric Hotel in Chicago on Jan. 19, 2019 ... and everyone looked chummy.

Another shot shows Bola and Jussie yet again, this time on Sept. 28, 2018, when they hit up LiqrBox. They also recorded a video together while in the Chicago hotspot.

There's yet another photo of Jussie and Bola from July 2018 at Joy District Chicago.

Interestingly, Bola's brother, Abel, isn't in any of the pics. Jussie testified this week Abel weirded him out as he got to know both of them.

Of course, Jussie also testified he and Bola had gotten intimate at a bathhouse, and even made out a few times. Bola denied he'd ever been in a relationship with Jussie.

Ultimately, the jury will have to decide who to believe -- the brothers or Jussie -- when it comes to almost every aspect of their interactions. If they buy Jussie's version more than the Osundairos, he's got a good shot at acquittal.