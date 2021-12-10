Demaryius Thomas Found Dead In Shower ... After 911 Call For 'Cardiac Arrest'

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in the shower at around 7 PM on Thursday ... according to new police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports.

In the docs, cops say they initially responded to Thomas' Roswell, GA residence after they had received a call "in reference to a cardiac arrest."

Officers note in the documents that dispatch had advised them that the victim was "not conscious and not breathing."

When officers arrived, they said in the docs that they had to push a gate open with their hands in order to gain entry into the home.

Once inside, cops say they found Thomas laying down in the shower on his back -- with clear signs of rigor mortis visible.

In the docs, cops say the former Super Bowl champion was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials tell us an autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Friday.

As we previously reported, the NFL community has been devastated over the news of the tragedy ... with stars like Tim Tebow, Von Miller and Tom Brady penning emotional messages to the former Broncos wide receiver on social media.

Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/o3hvQN0cRz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 10, 2021 @TomBrady

"I'm so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demaryius Thomas," said Brady, who played with Thomas in New England in 2019. "We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him."

Added Tebow, "So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life."

Thomas would have turned 34 years old on Christmas.