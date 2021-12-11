Jessica Chastain Teams Up with Aaron Sorkin to Defend Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong was portrayed as a kook in an article detailing his acting methods -- but his peers are coming to his defense ... including Jessica Chastain and Aaron Sorkin.

You might've heard about this ... the HBO star was recently profiled in the New Yorker, with a piece titled "On 'Succession,' Jeremy Strong Doesn't Get the Joke." It's a good, long read ... but the takeaway is -- the guy's pretty intense when it comes to his craft.

Jeremy Strong does not find his “Succession” character, Kendall Roy, particularly funny, which is exactly why he was cast, Adam McKay said. “He’s not playing it like a comedy. He’s playing it like he’s Hamlet.” https://t.co/20g7QOrrSL — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) December 10, 2021 @NewYorker

There are anecdotes in there about Strong's time shooting for Sorkin's 'Trial of the Chicago 7' -- where he plays Jerry Rubin, one of the guys charged and tried by the federal government. Apparently, he wanted to be tear-gassed (for real), something AS declined.

There's another tale about how he low-key harassed actor Frank Langella (the judge in the film) with silly antics and pranks -- reading from his memoir in goofy voices, and placing a fart machine below his chair -- because he thought his character would do exactly that.

Aaron Sorkin doesn’t have social media so asked me to post this letter on his behalf xx pic.twitter.com/3Ol1KGoJKM — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 10, 2021 @jes_chastain

You can go read the story yourself to get the full scope -- but bottom line ... it's not a very flattering depiction of Jeremy at all. He comes off as eccentric, tone-deaf and over the top ... but Sorkin has come out swinging on behalf of the dude, tearing into the NYer.

He recruited Chastain -- who's also spoken out for Jeremy -- to post an open letter -- in which he claims that a few quotes he gave to the author were carefully dissected and not used in full, which he thinks is BS.

I couldn’t agree more. Jeremy is not only a lovely guy but a brilliant actor who was cast in Succession precisely because of his passion the New Yorker writer mocks. https://t.co/oa8G99i6vf — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) December 11, 2021 @GhostPanther

Sorkin says his words were taken out of context, insisting Jeremy didn't disrespect anyone on set -- adding that he's a fantastic actor and a great guy, who takes his job seriously.

Ditto for Adam McKay, who works with Jeremy on "Succession." He wrote JS was cast in the hit show "precisely because of his passion the New Yorker writer mocks." Even Anne Hathaway posted something in support of Jeremy, which seemed to be in response to the New Yorker. She was singing his praises, calling him "fully engaged and committed on set."

Jeremy himself doesn't appear to have said anything just yet, but the NYer has ... telling Deadline, "This is a nuanced, multi-sided portrait of an extremely dedicated actor. It has inspired a range of reactions from people, including many who say that they are even more impressed by Jeremy Strong's artistry after having read the article."