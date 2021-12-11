Tornado Rips Through Midwest, Death Toll Could Exceed 100

Tornados ripped through Kentucky, Illinois and other states last night ... and the death toll could reach 100 ... and it could even go higher.

The images are horrifying ... one tornado traveled 223 miles, ripping through county after county in Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear said, "We have deaths in multiple counties. This is one of the toughest nights in Kentucky's history."

And, there was at least one death in Arkansas Friday night, when a tornado ravaged a nursing home, causing the building to collapse.

Prayers immediately for residents and family from Monette, AR. Massive tornado with destruction. Monette Arkansas Nursing Home took a direct hit with residents in it. #Monette #tornado pic.twitter.com/0Z2Onse9Ej — Real Talk Maggie (@realtalkmaggie) December 11, 2021 @realtalkmaggie

And, there's this ... workers inside a Kentucky candle factory posted Facebook audio ... showing the sheer terror of the weather event. The workers can be heard sobbing and begging for help ... "Please y'all, give us some help. We are at the candle factory in Mayfield. Please, please. Y'all! Please send us some help. Somebody, please send us some help, we are trapped."

She goes on ... "The wall is stuck on me. Nobody can get to us, y'all, we can't move."