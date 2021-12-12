Tom Holland Doesn't Care That He's Shorter Than Costar GF Zendaya

Tom Holland and his girlfriend, Zendaya, don't always see eye to eye -- and that's mostly because she's taller than him ... something TH does not see a problem with.

The 'Spider-Man' stars made an appearance this week on a SiriusXM Town Hall, where the moderator brought up their height difference ... to which Tom, Zen and their costar, Jacob Batalon, started to roll their eyes. That is, until the host took it in a different direction.

She made the point that it's not a big deal -- and even went so far as to say that enforcing stereotypes about men having to be taller than women was misogynistic and problematic.

Tom and co. agreed with her -- but Spidey also wanted to set the record straight ... namely, that his on-and-off-screen partner isn't THAT much taller than him. He says she's just a couple inches or so taller, which jibes with their listed heights -- Tom's 5'8", and Z is 5'10".

Eventually, they all got on the same page, saying it's stupid to think a guy has to be taller than a girl -- whether it's in real life, or in a superhero movie.

There seem to be differing POVs on what Marvel was going for by casting a taller Mary Jane. Tom suggests it may have been done intentionally, in a sort of break-the-mold move. Meanwhile, Zendaya says sometimes they cheat a shot to make him seem taller.