Meek Mill Donating $500k Worth of Gifts for Philly Families
Meek Mill Donating $500k for the Holidays!!! Hooking up Philly Families
12/13/2021 7:50 AM PT
Santa Claus can pass up Philadelphia ... Meek Mill's got his hometown covered for the holidays, as he gives away more than half a million bucks worth of some fire gifts!!!
TMZ has learned Meek's planning to take over Philly's Convention Center this coming weekend to hand out a massive sack full of gifts for families in need -- things like bikes, video game gift cards, laptops, tablets, dolls and much more.
The Philly-born and raised rapper's getting his friends to kick in too -- Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Sixers partner Michael Rubin and Meek's managers at Roc Nation are supporting the huge gift giveaway.
The event, set for this coming Sunday, will be a more up close and personal giveaway than Meek could pull off last year during the pandemic. You might recall this heartwarming moment -- he had gifts delivered, surprising the families ... but could only video chat with them.
This year, Meek will be able to see them face-to-face at the Convention Center. We're told he'll also donate $30k to the local chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas ... a volunteer org that also supplies families during the holiday season.