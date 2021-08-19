Meek Mill Botches Dive Attempt At Water Park

Play video content KentuckyCEO

Meek Mill's diving skills need some work. Check that, lots of work.

We're told the "Dreams and Nightmares" rapper took the plunge Wednesday night after he rented out DreamWorks Water Park ... the biggest indoor waterpark in the U.S., located at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ. Meek's clearly not ready to take his talents even to a high school swim meet.

All good though ... 'cause Meek flashed a grin ear to ear after coming up to the surface ... laughing off his attempt at gracefully diving into the massive pool.

Meek rented out the space to celebrate rapper Vory's 24th birthday. He's currently signed to Meek's label DreamChasers and Vory's one of the featured artists on Kanye West's "Donda."

