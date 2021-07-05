Michael Rubin's White Party Was Star-Studded, Celebs Boogie Down!

Hollywood heavyweights rolled through en masse for a 4th of July bash in the Hamptons -- courtesy of Michael Rubin -- and it was a who's who of fame ... and dancing.

The 76ers team owner hosted what might perhaps be the bash of the year Sunday -- a "White Party," where folks are encouraged to dress in all white, and rage til the early morn'. That's exactly what his guests did ... and they didn't pass up the dance floor either.

travis scott vibing to one of the best songs on trilogy. that’s it, that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/XrNkrOVTrq — 𝐤𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐢 (@chubbyabel) July 5, 2021 @chubbyabel

The entertainment was top-notch, too ... we're told Meg Thee Stallion got on stage in an area of the property that was converted to a club -- plus, Lil Baby and Tinashe grabbed a hold of the mic as well. Even Cactus Jack got in on the fun ... DJ'ing for a bit and then doing an impromptu performance of "The Scotts" with Kid Cudi, who also attended.

And yes, like we mentioned ... these stars were showing off their moves, including JT from the City Girls and her boo, Lil Uzi Vert, who led the charge with a dance off. Peep this.

LUV went straight up into break-dancing mode ... and the dude can get down! JT was filming him as he did his thing -- and safe to say, those watching were in awe at what they were seeing. Not only is a good musician, but the guy can break like it's nobody's business.

Speaking of dancing ... TikTok star Charlie D'Amelio was getting her groove on as well. JT filmed a clip of the 17-year-old grinding with her girlfriends, and she event twerked a bit too.