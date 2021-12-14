LaDainian Tomlinson And Antonio Gates Gift Bikes To Over 150 Kids

Play video content Los Angeles Chargers

LaDainian Tomlinson and Antonio Gates just did their best Santa Claus impersonations ... gifting an entire room full of kids with brand new bicycles for the holidays!!!

The two Chargers legends hit up an L.A.-area school earlier this week for the sweet gesture ... and video of their surprise visit is AWESOME.

You can see in the footage, Tomlinson came out to the crowd of kids first with a new set of wheels and a Chargers helmet -- while Gates followed suit with a ride of his own shortly after.

It appeared the Bolts duo was only going to give out the two bikes -- but, when an official announced EVERYONE would be getting one, the kids lost their minds!!

Check out the vid, the youngsters clapped, cheered, and even high-fived the former star running back and tight end.

The Chargers -- who used to play in San Diego during Gates' and LT's time with the team -- tweeted out, "Oprah, this one's for u."

Of course, Gates and LT were teammates in San Diego from 2003-2011 ... and the two created magic on the field at their respective positions.

The dynamic duo worked well together -- leading the Bolts to the playoffs multiple times -- and this latest moment with the kids is further proof that chemistry is still going strong.