LaDainian Tomlinson's Fantasy Football Advice, Take Todd Gurley!!!

Fantasy nerds, listen up ... LaDainian Tomlinson's shelling out advice on how to win your league this year -- TAKE TODD GURLEY!!!!

"He's going to be just fine!" LT says.

Despite being an absolute fantasy monster last season ... people are gun shy on the Rams superstar this year -- and it's all 'cause of his injured knee.

In fact, the guy is going 2nd round in some leagues!!!

But, Tomlinson -- who just might have some insider information working and living in L.A. -- says there should be no worry about taking TG early.

"He's going to play," the Hall of Fame running back says.

Tomlinson says he's got the No. 6 overall pick in his draft, and right now, he's down to David Johnson and Gurley for the pick ... and it sure sounds like he's leaning toward taking Todd.

There's more ... the Chargers legend disagreed with Keenan Allen's take on Carli Lloyd, saying the USWNT star could "absolutely" play in the NFL.