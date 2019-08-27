Keenan Allen Shades Carli Lloyd's NFL Goals ... She'd Get Stampeded!

Breaking News Getty Composite

Keenan Allen is throwing a giant wet blanket on Carli Lloyd's football goals ... saying if the USWNT star ever got on an NFL field, she'd get run over like Mufasa in "The Lion King."

"Sound sweet til somebody block the kick and all of a sudden she on defense," the L.A. Chargers superstar said ... "Would be like the stampede scene in the lion king movie."

Lloyd says she is "seriously considering" a kicking career in the NFL after she was caught on camera drilling a 55-yarder at Philadelphia Eagles practice last week.

In fact, her longtime trainer, James Galanis, told Fox Sports a team was willing to put her on a roster and let her kick in a preseason game THIS WEEK ... but she declined because of her soccer obligations.

But, Allen clearly thinks that would have been a mistake ... tweeting Tuesday, Carli would get seriously hurt if she ever had to try to make a tackle in the league.

"She do got a boot tho!" Allen added.

For her part, Lloyd has yet to comment on how she'd handle the physicality of the sport ... but her trainer seems to think she'd have zero issues if a team were to sign her.