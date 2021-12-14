Horse Pees on Rosanna Scotto's Stilettos During Interview

Play video content

Rosanna Scotto got a special surprise from a 4-legged guest on Monday ... when a horse took a leak during a live interview.

Scotto was wrapping up a segment for "Good Day New York" with Manda Kalimian and her horse Pila. Clearly unable to hold it in, Pila let loose ... and splashed urine all over the ground, sending Scotto scrambling to save her stilettos.

Lucky for all involved, the Fox 5 host had a good sense of humor about it, laughing the incident off, she later wrote on Instagram, "Is it #goodluck when a #horse #pee on you? Happy #monday #horseofinstagram #peelikearacehorse"

The NY host had actually been interviewing the two about saving wild horses, in honor of National Day of the Horse on Monday.