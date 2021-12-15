Michigan State Football Names Tate Myre Honorary Member Of Recruiting Class

The first athlete named to Michigan State's recruiting class Wednesday was not a five-star QB or a four-star D-lineman ... no, it was Tate Myre, who the Spartans honored following his tragic death in the Oxford H.S. shooting.

"We are honored to recognize Tate Myre as the first Spartan Dawg of the 2022 class," MSU football head coach Mel Tucker said in a video message on National Signing Day.

"We would like to welcome Tate Myre as an honorary Spartan Dawg to our #Proce22Driven class 💚 #SD4L #OxfordStrong"

"A Spartan Dawg is defined not by the plays they make on the field, but by the character they exemplify, the leadership they bring to their team and their community, and for extraordinary individuals like Tate Myre, their heroism."

Tate was one of four people killed when a gunman opened fire in the Michigan high school on Nov. 30. He tragically died while trying to disarm the suspect.

Just days before the shooting, the Wildcats' two-way football player visited the Univ. of Toledo as a recruit -- but, growing up, he had made it known MSU was his dream school.

"He had a passion to one day play for Michigan State," Tucker said. "This passion was paired with an unstoppable drive and follow-through to get there."

"Tate's consistency on and off the football field elevated everyone who knew him. Tate is, and always will be, a Spartan Dawg."

Tucker added that the Spartans will continue to support Myre's family as well as the families of the other victims -- Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin.