Univ. Of Michigan Auctioning Off Oxford Patches ... To Aid Shooting Victims

The Univ. of Michigan football team is honoring the Oxford H.S. shooting victims in yet another way ... this time it's auctioning off its tribute jersey patches and donating all of the proceeds to the affected community.

The Wolverines wore the special jersey logos last Saturday during their Big Ten title game against Iowa ... and they were heartwarming.

The patches featured 4 blue stars to represent the 4 victims of the tragedy ... and they also featured the jersey number and the initials of Tate Myre -- the football player who heroically tried to disarm the gunman on Nov. 30.

School officials say the patches are now on sale for $5 each ... adding that 100 percent of every penny made will go toward helping the Oxford victims.

Of course, the Univ. of Michigan has already been active in showing its support for Oxford -- which is just about one hour north of the university.

Tate Myre's family and coaches are honorary captains for tonight's coin toss at the Big Ten Championship Game pic.twitter.com/KGNJ9mHbiN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021 @CFBONFOX

In addition to the gameday patches, the team also invited Myre's family for the coin toss at the Big Ten championship game.

Several other sports teams have paid tribute to the Oxford victims as well -- the Detroit Pistons wore Oxford Wildcat T-shirts during warmups on Monday and also had a moment of silence.

Play video content Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, dedicated a game ball to the Oxford victims after they beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday ... with head coach Dan Campbell saying those who died are "in our hearts and in our prayers."