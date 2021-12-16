Deadmau5 Reignites Beef With Marshmello, Says He's Not Relevant

If He Was Still Relevant!!!

Famed DJ Deadmau5 doesn't sound like he's buried the hatchet with old nemesis Marshmello ... because he just reignited their beef!!!

Here's the deal ... Deadmau5 was streaming on Twitch Wednesday when someone asked him if he still had problems with Marshmello, and he said he would if Marshmello "was still f****** relevant."

Play video content deadmau5 / Twitch

Translation ... their beef, which traces back to a 2016 Twitter war, is alive and well.

Deadmau5 got in a few more shots ... saying he hasn't heard of Marshmello in a "hot f****** minute" and dissing his fellow DJ for getting out of the DJ game after making a bunch of money.

It's interesting ... Marshmello claimed back in May he had no ill will towards Deadmau5 and it seemed like their beef was a thing of the past ... but it seems Deadmau5 doesn't see things the same way.

