Marshmello's $500k Truck Stolen from Dealership, Goes on Wild Police Chase

Play video content Fox 11

Marshmello's custom truck is making news for all the wrong reasons -- it was stolen from a dealership, and taken on a joyride that turned into a police chase and eventually a crash.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the hitmaker's truck was stolen from a local Ford dealer Wednesday while it was getting serviced. We're told the keys were in the truck ... allowing the suspect to hop in and hit the town.

#Pursuit of a Hennessy Velociraptor truck ends with a crash into a light pole. Driver now in custody wanted for DUI and reckless driving. #KCAL9 News at 9. pic.twitter.com/Wqa9hSX2Rh — Juan Fernandez (@NewsJuan) November 5, 2020 @NewsJuan

We're told L.A. County Sheriff's Deputies, and later CHP, tried to pull over the truck for reckless driving but the suspect took off ... kicking off a wild police chase through Los Angeles. The driver's ultimate demise? Taco Bell.

After pulling into a Taco Bell parking lot ... it tore out and crashed into a utility pole while trying to make a turn. The suspect was arrested for felony evading and possession of a stolen car.

TMZ broke the story ... Marshmello dropped around $500k back in early 2019 for his pimped out truck that features Rolls-Royce lights. The Ford Super Duty is a whopping 26-feet long with 2 extra wheels for a 6x6 conversion and a freaking TRAIN HORN.