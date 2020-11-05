Marshmello's $500k Truck Stolen from Dealership, Goes on Wild Police Chase

11/5/2020 8:13 AM PT
Marshmello's custom truck is making news for all the wrong reasons -- it was stolen from a dealership, and taken on a joyride that turned into a police chase and eventually a crash.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the hitmaker's truck was stolen from a local Ford dealer Wednesday while it was getting serviced. We're told the keys were in the truck ... allowing the suspect to hop in and hit the town.

We're told L.A. County Sheriff's Deputies, and later CHP, tried to pull over the truck for reckless driving but the suspect took off ... kicking off a wild police chase through Los Angeles. The driver's ultimate demise? Taco Bell.

After pulling into a Taco Bell parking lot ... it tore out and crashed into a utility pole while trying to make a turn. The suspect was arrested for felony evading and possession of a stolen car.

TMZ broke the story ... Marshmello dropped around $500k back in early 2019 for his pimped out truck that features Rolls-Royce lights. The Ford Super Duty is a whopping 26-feet long with 2 extra wheels for a 6x6 conversion and a freaking TRAIN HORN.

Looks like Marshmello's going to need to find a place to repair the truck's damages. But, maybe find a different dealership.

