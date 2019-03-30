Marshmello's Party Boat Gets Surprise Inspection by Miami Coast Guard

Marshmello Miami Coast Guards Crashes the Party ... Boat

Marshmello's party on the water got interrupted by a boat inspection, but everything was found to be shipshape ... so the fun continued.

The U.S. Coast Guard tells TMZ ... investigators conducted a random safety inspection of the legendary DJ's boat, which was parked near the Ultra Music Festival in Miami Friday night.

We're told the Coast Guard boarded the boat to make sure the captain had a proper license and all safety measures were fully operational ... and everything checked out.

The Coast Guard says Marshmello was on board the party vessel when the investigators arrived but left once everything was copacetic so he could get to his set at the festival.

Looks like he made it, and even if the boat got shut down ... we know Marshmello has a backup option. Party on.