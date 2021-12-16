Jeff Garlin Leaving 'The Goldbergs' After Alleged Misconduct Investigation

Jeff Garlin is leaving ABC's hit show "The Goldbergs" ... but it sounds like he was going to be fired on the heels of a human resources probe into allegations he'd been "emotionally abusive" and intimidating to staffers.

Garlin had one more day, at most, of shooting the current season, but won't get to finish up ... according to Deadline, which broke the story and reports a mutual agreement was reached for Garlin's exit.

In a Vanity Fair interview, Garlin talked about some of the accusations and confirmed he had been involved in HR probes -- one, in particular, about him using the word "vagina." He claimed he was just being "silly" ... as a comedian.

However, Garlin allegedly retaliated by repeatedly saying the word to the camera assistant who filed a complaint about him saying it the first time.

Other witnesses on set claimed he abused his power to intimidate, embarrass and belittle a couple that worked together on the show -- and according to Deadline that was the last straw.