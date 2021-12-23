Kim Kardashian Praised by CO Truck Driver, Shamed By Victim's Wife as Loudmouth

Kim Kardashian is getting very opposite emotional reactions after lending her support to a man sentenced to 110 years behind bars for an accident that killed 4 ... getting praise from the driver himself and blasted as an uninformed loudmouth from the victim's family.

Kim recently posted about Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old Colorado truck driver, who in 2019 caused a pile-up crash that killed 4 when his brakes went out. Rogel was given a mandatory minimum sentence of 110 years for the accident.

Rogel's attorney, Leonard Martinez, says while he hasn't spoken to Kim directly, they're aware she's spoken in support of reducing Rogel's sentence. Martinez says the legal team is very thankful Kim has lent her voice to the cause and understands how important it is to get the word out.

On the other hand, we spoke to Kathleen Harrison, whose husband, Doyle, was killed in the crash. Kathleen certainly didn't mince words ... she thinks Kim is just a loudmouth who has no clue about the case. Kathleen says the accident was avoidable, but Rogel just threw caution to the wind.

For instance, the trial laid out Rogel lied about his experience in getting the trucking job, noticed earlier in his trip that his brakes were smoking -- yet proceeded -- and failed to yield onto a truck ramp and avoid a collision.

Kathleen thinks 100 years is harsh, suggesting 20, but says this of Kim -- "I don't think that we want our local proceedings in any state taken over by who has the loudest mouth out there, because people don't know all the details, they are running on emotion."