Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Have Lunch with Friends in St. Barts

Jeff Bezos and GF Lauren Sanchez live a fancy-schmancy life ... nevertheless, they like circulating in public, which is exactly what they did when they grabbed some grub in St. Barts.

Don't get us wrong -- St. Barts ain't exactly Venice beach, where all are welcome. It's a super-exclusive Caribbean island where lots of rich people go during the Xmas holidays and compare the size of their yachts (FYI, that's not code).

So, that's where J&L landed, and these pics are from a local restaurant called Gyp Sea Beach. Jeff and Lauren broke bread during lunch with about 8 others at the table. There are 2 kids in the party -- unclear whose they are.

Play video content TMZ.com

With all the crap going on in the world, you'd think Jeff might be otherwise occupied, but he casually spent around 2 hours relaxing, eating, drinking and conversing.

No PDA during the lunch ... a stark contrast to their romantic hike earlier in the week.