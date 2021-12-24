Oprah Welcomes Gayle King's Grandson with 'Lion King' Chant, 'Circle of Life'

Play video content

Oprah knows how to celebrate the birth of a child ... with a pretty awesome chant right out of "The Lion King!"

Oprah, Stedman and various loved ones perched themselves on the front porch of her Montecito estate to welcome Gayle King's 3-month-old grandson, Luca. Among the chants ... right from the opening song of "Lion King" ... "The Circle of Life."

As the group stretched their vocal cords, Gayle's daughter, Kirby Bumpus, and her hubby Virgil Miller walked a long stretch with the infant and then presented him to O.

You hear Oprah greet the kid ... "I know you've been waiting. You've been waiting to see me. I've been waiting to see you." She kisses Luca on the hand with glee.

Gayle, curiously, was absent. All Oprah said was her BFF didn't meet all the rules for her COVID Xmas. Oprah said, "Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined." It's unclear on which element Gayle fell short.

It looks like Gayle will be there belatedly, because Oprah said, "This was release day for our bubble and we knew we had to throw a welcome celebration for Baby Luca, who none of us had met yet!" Then she added ... "missed his grandma @gayleking but she'll join us once she completes the policy!"

