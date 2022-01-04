Cody Simpson's Sister Alli Breaks Her Neck in Diving Accident

Cody Simpson's sister is beyond lucky to be alive after breaking her neck while diving into a pool, and as if that wasn't bad enough ... she tested positive for covid-19.

Alli Simpson was immediately taken to an Australian hospital in an ambulance on New Year's Eve... after diving head-first into a shallow swimming pool, and hitting her head on the floor. She ended up having 2 severe fractures in her neck.

The 23-year old opened up about the scary event ... posting photos from the ambulance and Gold Coast University Hospital -- outside Brisbane. She says, "I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal chord..⁣"

Though she didn't have to get any immediate surgery, she will have to live in a neck brace for 4 straight months ... all day, every day.

She admitted this was not the best start to the year for her, but she was mainly optimistic and shared her gratitude... "to say the least - I have a new lease on life & will be forever grateful that it was not worse!!⁣"

She thanked her family, friends and the medical staff for their support ... and left some encouraging words for us all going into 2022 ... "hoping the start to your year has been a whole lot better than mine!! stay safe this year fam & DON’T DIVE INTO ANYTHING WHEN YOU DON’T KNOW IT’S DEPTH!!! 🤍🤍🤍 "