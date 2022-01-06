Organizer of Canadian Party Flight Says Passengers Are Still Stranded

Play video content @nathanielolivanaud/Instagram

The organizer of the Canadian party flight says passengers are still stranded in Mexico, and he understands why millions -- including PM Justin Trudeau -- are pissed off.

James Awad, the founder of 111 Private Club -- who put the trip together -- says everyone was tested for COVID prior to getting on the flight, and the only travelers on that plane were from his group ... he chartered an entire Sunwing Airline plane solely for the event.

Awad states, "As I thoroughly reviewed the current situation, I understand why many fellow citizens are upset about the current situation."

He goes on to explain he's worked tirelessly to try to get passengers back to Canada, discussing a plan with the airline which included no food or beverage service, masks, no standing in the aisles as well as proof of a negative PCR test.

However, Awad said he couldn't come to an agreement with Sunwing because he felt passengers would need a meal on the 5-hour flight. Awad says he's attempted to charter a plane from other airlines but is also hitting a wall.

As we reported, the flight -- from Montreal to Mexico filled with Canadian partiers featured vaping, open container drinking and loud music.

Canadian PM called the event a "slap in the face" to citizens who had followed the rules and worked to try and stay healthy.