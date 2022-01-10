Mookie Betts Bowls Another Perfect Game, 'Call Me Mr. 300'

Play video content

Is there anything Mookie Betts can't do?

The Dodgers star showed he's still both an elite baseball player AND bowler ... rolling yet another perfect game on Sunday.

The 29-year-old posted footage of the incredible feat over the weekend -- showing off video of the last one of his 12 strikes in a row.

Check out the clip, Mookie hit all of the pins with ease -- and he's such a good bowler, he hardly even celebrated the absurdly difficult accomplishment.

"Just call me Mr. 300," he said smoothly in the caption on the clip.

Of course, Mookie acted like had been there before because, well, he has ... back in 2017, while still a member of the Red Sox, he bowled a perfect 300 too.

Mookie has never been shy about showing off his skills in the alleys ... in 2019, he competed in Chris Paul's PBA Celebrity Invitational with his partner, professional bowler Tommy Jones, and beat Terrell Owens and Pete Weber for the tournament title.