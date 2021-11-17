Mookie Betts Dances His Face Off While Giving Away Turkeys In South L.A.

Play video content Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts showed off his big heart at a Thanksgiving charity event on Wednesday -- and then he showed off his dance moves ... and it was all awesome!!!

The MLB superstar was out at Algin Sutton Recreation Center in South L.A. -- just a few miles from Dodger Stadium -- giving away turkey dinners with a side of moves.

The 29-year-old passed out birds and all the fixin's to those in need ... and then he hit the Wobble with a bunch of people in attendance.

Mookie Betts and @DodgersFdn in partnership with Brotherhood Crusade are hosting a Thanksgiving Grab and Go drive-thru handing out bags of food at Algin Sutton Recreation Center in South LA. pic.twitter.com/Mp66xEKDZg — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) November 17, 2021 @DodgerInsider

Check out the footage, it's clear the dude can play baseball well AND dance at a high level too!!!

As for the event, it was a Brotherhood Crusade affair that officials say Mookie had a hand in inspiring.

The giveaway included whole turkeys, vegetables and corn bread dressing -- and it ain't hard to see everyone there was stoked for the free dinners.