Celebrity Prisoners' 2020 Christmas Prison Meals Revealed

Exclusive

Lori Loughlin and Joe Exotic are in for a bittersweet Christmas ... it's their first Xmas in federal prison, but at least they get to feast on fancy fowl.

TMZ's obtained prison menus from across the country, and some of America's most notorious inmates are being served some pretty decent Christmas fare ... with individual Cornish game hens for both Lori and Joe.

Mossimo and guys like Suge Knight, Mark David Chapman and C-Murder are getting more run-of-the-mill birds. Scott Peterson's not so lucky, but he's still filling up on meat, potatoes and dessert. Here's a breakdown of their spreads:

Lori at California's FCI Dublin:

Cornish game hen with pan gravy, roasted jerk roast beef with horseradish sauce, au-gratin potato or baked potato, herb rice pilaf, dinner roll with honey apple butter, Brussels sprouts with brown butter, pumpkin cheesecake, fresh fruit

If Lori doesn't want to avoid the bird and the cow, she can choose the no-flesh entrée ... stuffed winter squash and stuffed bell peppers with beans

Exotic at FMC Fort Worth:

Baked Cornish hen or spinach quiche, cornbread dressing, macaroni and cheese, sweet peas, pumpkin pie

Mossimo at California's USP Lompoc:

1/2 Chicken, 4 oz roast beef, baked mac and cheese, yams, green beans, 2 rolls, pecan pie

If Mossimo wants to go vegetarian ... there's a 4 oz soy chicken patty and 4 oz soy beef patty

Suge at San Diego's Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility:

Turkey, turkey ham, sliced beef, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, green salad and dressing, mixed vegetables, cornbread, chicken patties, American cheese slices, fruit pie

Knight can enjoy dinner and a superhero movie ... the institution's movie channel is playing a Marvel movie festival during the holidays.

Mark at New York's Wende Correctional Facility:

Baked chicken breast, seasoned chicken gravy, whipped potatoes, seasoned zucchini with sauce, dinner rolls and margarine, ice cream sundae

C-Murder at Louisiana's Elayn Hunt Correctional Center:

Roasted turkey, roast beef, rice dressing with gravy, sweet peas, cranberry sauce, fruit salad, roll, sweet potato pie

Scott at California's San Quentin State Prison: