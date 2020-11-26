Celebrity Prisoners' 2020 Thanksgiving Prison Meals Revealed

Lori, Mossimo, Kodak, Cosby Thanksgiving Prison Spreads

11/26/2020
America's most notorious prisoners will sit down for a Thanksgiving like the rest of us in 2020 ... complete with turkey and the fear of catching COVID-19.

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli and Harvey Weinstein are spending their first turkey day behind bars, and they're about to discover what Bill Cosby, Kodak Black and Bobby Shmurda know all too well ... the prison meal sounds better than it tastes.

We did some digging and found out what these famous convicts will be eating on Turkey Day ... here's a breakdown of their spreads, which are hopefully limited to food and not virus.

Lori at California's FCI Dublin:

  • Herb-roasted turkey with pan gravy, honey glazed country ham, garlic mashed potatoes, baked potato, candied sweet potatoes, savory cornbread dressing, southern style green beans or steamed green beans, cranberry sauce, fresh dinner roll with honey apple butter
  • If Lori wants to avoid the bird and the pig, she can choose the no-flesh entrée ... tofu stir fry with glazed chickpeas and stuffed bell peppers.

Mossimo at California's FCI Lompoc:

  • Turkey roast, baked turkey ham, soy chicken patty, mashed potatoes, green beans, chicken gravy, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie

Kodak at Illinois' USP Thomson:

  • Turkey roast or tofu stir fry, mashed potatoes, corn, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, dinner rolls, pie or cranberry sauce

Weinstein at New York's Wende Correctional Facility:

  • Roast turkey with gravy, bread dressing, whipped potatoes, steamed carrots, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and margarine, ice cream sundae

Shmurda at NY's Clinton Correctional Facility:

  • Same menu as Weinstein

Cosby at Pennsylvania's SCI Phoenix:

  • Roast turkey or garden burger, whipped potatoes, bread stuffing, green peas, gravy, dinner rolls, margarine, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie

Is it just us, or is Lori getting the bigger wishbone?

