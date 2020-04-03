Cardi B Donates 20K Meal Supplements to NYC Docs, First Responders

Exclusive

Cardi B is doing her part to make sure medical professionals risking their lives to save others get the nutrition they need while working 12+ hour days.

The rapper donated 20,000 bottles of OWYN -- a plant-based, vegan meal supplement drink -- to NYC-area hospitals for their medical staffs and ambulance crews. We're told she wanted to help the workers who, in most cases, don't even get a chance to eat during their shifts.

Cardi's had some health issues of her own recently, revealing Thursday night she dropped 6 pounds in just a few days with a nasty stomach bug. Cardi went to the E.R. earlier this week but she's home and recovering ... good news.

Cardi was also one of the first celebs to call attention to coronavirus before it hit hard, telling fans it was going to get "real."

As for the OWYN drinks she's donating, the product is 100% plant-based and without dairy, soy, gluten, egg, peanut, tree nut, fish or shellfish.