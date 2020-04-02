Cardi B's Stomach Pains Force Trip to ER Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Cardi B is recovering after a trip to the ER for severe stomach pains she says she'd been suffering for days.

The rapper revealed Wednesday night that after experiencing "some real bad stomach problems for 4 days" ... she made the decision Tuesday night to go to the ER. Think about it, that's no small decision to make with the coronavirus pandemic raging.

She posted a photo of her hospital bracelet showing her age and date of service as March 31. Cardi said the ER trip had her feeling way better and she hoped to be pain-free soon.

She deleted the tweet shortly after posting, however.

The good news -- Cardi's already back to posting funny stuff on social media ... like a Donald Duck meme just hours ago about going back to sleep instead of waking up and cooking. She captioned it ... "Mood right f***in now."

Of course, Cardi saying she went to the hospital has people wondering if she has COVID-19, but so far ... there's no proof of that.