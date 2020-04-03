Richard Simmons Quarantine Comeback, Helping People Workout

Exclusive

Richard Simmons is helping people struggling though these days of self-isolation -- an area of expertise for him -- by making a comeback of sorts ... strictly online.

The beloved, former fitness mogul has been out of the public eye since February 2014, but 3 weeks ago his YouTube channel began posting for the first time in 6 years ... right around the time Americans began getting ordered to stay inside to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The material is nothing new -- it's old 'Signature Moves' clips, workouts and motivational messages -- but sources close to Simmons tell TMZ ... the revival is due to fans clamoring for him to return and lead them through at-home exercise routines again.

The need for this doesn't get much greater than during a pandemic ... so we're told Richard's team obliged with the new video posts.

Our sources say Simmons' team is also working on a new line of licensed products to be released later this year. It's unclear exactly what it will include, but in 2018 he released a calendar and some classic exercise merch ... so maybe something similar.

Remember, Richard hasn't been physically seen since we got a partial glimpse of him returning home from the hospital in April 2017 ... and there's only been Bigfoot-esque sightings of him for years before that.

We're told despite the flurry of Richard's YouTube vids, he's still not decided when or if he'll make a return to the spotlight ... but the recent activity is giving his fans hope.