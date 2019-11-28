Celeb Prisoners' Thanksgiving Meals Revealed

Exclusive Getty Composite

R. Kelly, Kodak Black and Michael Cohen are spending their first Thanksgiving behind bars, and they're about to find out what Suge Knight and Bill Cosby already know -- turkey day is mostly plain and dry.

TMZ's obtained prison menus from across the county, and locked-up celebs are being treated to your typical Thanksgiving spread ... turkey, stuffing, gravy and pie.

Here's a breakdown of their turkey day options:

Kelly at MCC Chicago:

-- Turkey, cornbread stuffing, brown gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls or whole wheat bread, pecan pie or whole fresh fruit

Kodak at FDC Miami:

-- Smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, macaroni & cheese, green beans, potato salad, dinner rolls and holiday pies

Cohen at New York's FCI Otisville:

-- Turkey roast, bread stuffing mix, baked sweet potato, green bean casserole, turkey gravy, dinner rolls or margarine patty, fruit and holiday pies

Cosby at Pennsylvania's SCI Phoenix:

-- Roast turkey, bread stuffing, whipped potatoes, gravy, green peas, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie with whipped topping

Suge at San Diego's Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility:

-- Roast turkey, green salad with dressing, seasoned chicken, cranberry sauce, yams, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, vegetables, cake and cornbread

And, if you care what Fyre Festival (dis)organizer Billy McFarland will be chowing down on at Ohio's FCI Elkton:

-- Turkey roast, baked ham, soy hot dog, mashed potatoes, corn, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, fruit and pies