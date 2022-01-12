Tom Brady Launches Clothing Line, T-Shirts Have $75 Price Tag

Wanna dress like Tom Brady?? It's gonna cost you ... 'cause the NFL superstar's new clothing line just dropped ... and just a t-shirt comes with a $75 price tag!!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB officially launched his own "Brady" brand on Wednesday ... which features several streetwear items donning his last name.

Play video content @tombrady / Instagram

But, the honor of wearing the 7-time champ's name comes with a price. Here's a list of some of the items:

-- Brady ball cap -- $65

-- Brady short sleeve tee -- $75

-- Brady joggers -- $160

-- Brady rain jacket -- $350

The most wallet-friendly item is a pair of socks with the "Brady" logo ... coming in at $20.

As for the design, it's pretty simple -- Brady's custom blue color is featured throughout the catalog ... as well as his last name.

The $75 tee kinda looks like a regular navy shirt ... aside from Brady's name etched in small lettering on the collar bone.

Brady spoke about his new launch in a hype video ... saying, "I'm proud to bring this to all you guys looking for clothing that performs across all of your daily active lives."

"Every item's unique, innovative and it's got great function and purpose," he added. "These are pieces I love."

The 44-year-old QB says he's been working on this line for 3 years -- and partnered with college athletes like Deion Sanders' son, Jackson State's QB Shedeur, for the launch.