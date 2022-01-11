Julian Edelman Betting $100K On Tom Brady Vs. Bill Belichick Super Bowl

Julian Edelman is putting his money where his mouth is -- TMZ Sports has learned the former Pats wideout is placing a $100,000 bet that the Patriots and Buccaneers will meet in Super Bowl LVI.

With the NFL playoffs officially here ... Edelman is so confident that his old QB and good friend, Tom Brady, will square off with his former coach, Bill Belichick, for the Lombardi Trophy on Feb 13, he's laying down the serious cash on it via the WynnBet Sports App.

Edelman says the co. gave him the money to help promote the brand ... but he quickly laid it down on Pats vs. Bucs with the hopes of turning it into $545,000!!!

Hitting the bet doesn't seem likely -- after all, the Bucs are the #2 seed in the NFC and the Pats are the #6 seed in the AFC -- but there aren't too many people who know the two teams better than he does.

You'll recall, Edelman spent his entire playing career with Brady and Belichick in New England ... winning three Super Bowl championships together.

The Pats and the Bucs, meanwhile, have already faced off once this season -- Brady got the better of Belichick at Gillette Stadium in October -- and Edelman called the game "super weird for him."

Julian Edelman on next weekend's Brady vs. Pats game.



Compares it to showing up at a family barbecue w/ divorced parents.



"Are they going to fight? Are they not going to fight?"



Says he wants the Patriots to win, but later "pleads the fifth." @ABC6



pic.twitter.com/WeYNmsBi1w — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) September 23, 2021 @IanSteeleABC6