Ex-NHL Star Chris Pronger Chugs Beer During Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Former NHL player Chris Pronger went full-blown Stone Cold Steve Austin Monday night ... 'cause the former defenseman chugged a beer in the middle of his own jersey retirement ceremony.

The St. Louis Blues raised Pronger's #44 to the rafters at the Enterprise Center ... a celebration that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pronger made up for the wait by whipping out a can of Bud Light to commemorate the occasion ... taking a sip while addressing the crowd.

When you slam a beer at your jersey retirement ceremony, you truly are one of the greats. Congratulations @chrispronger. #stlblues

"And to you all," Chris said as a toast to the fans before chuggin' down the brewski ... going on to thank the fans for embracing his style of play and molding him into the man he became.

Of course, the St. Louis faithful ate up the gesture ... as you can audibly hear cheers and applause once the beer made its grand entrance.

47-year-old Pronger had a remarkable career ... playing for various teams throughout his NHL tenure.

Pronger -- who spent 9 of his 18 seasons in the NHL with the Blues -- played in 1,167 career games ... winning both the Norris and Hart Trophy. Chris also won his only Stanley Cup in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks.

Unfortunately, Chris's career came to an abrupt halt after he sustained a scary concussion while a member of the Flyers org in 2011. Pronger has since opened up about the post-concussion syndrome he's endured.