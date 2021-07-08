Nikita Kucherov Gives Boozy Presser After Winning Stanley Cup, 'F***in' Back-To-Back'

Play video content Tampa Bay Lightning

"It's f***in' back-to-back!!!"

NHL superstar Nikita Kucherov gave an epic, shirtless post-game interview after winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday ... chugging beer, spewing expletives and absolutely going IN on Montreal Canadiens fans.

It all went down after the Bolts eliminated the Habs in 5 games in Tampa ... securing their second-straight Cup.

Kucherov -- easily one of the best players in the league -- was feelin' himself after the game ... and had a very special message for their opponents' fans.

"I didn't want to go back to Montreal," Kucherov told reporters. "The fans in Montreal, come on. They acted like they won the Stanley Cup last game. Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Their final was last series."

Kucherov had every reason to celebrate -- he missed the entire regular season due to hip surgery ... and returned to lead the playoffs in scoring with 32 points in 23 games.

Meanwhile, Kuch's teammates were going wild in the locker room ... poppin' bottles and dancing -- as if they didn't just do this a year ago!!

And, get this -- Patty Maroon (who just won his third-straight Cup) even got his parents to chug booze out of the trophy!!

The Lightning weren't the only ones singing and celebrating -- their fans were lit outside the Amalie Arena, singing "We Are The Champions!!!"

Lightning fans sing “We Are The Champions” outside AMALIE Arena #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/ZbIi1VHxYZ — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) July 8, 2021 @DarenStoltzfus

Conn Smythe winner Andrei Vasilevskiy was a bit more on the chill side -- recording himself on the ice as his teammates received Lord Stanley.

The party ain't over .... a parade is possibly in the works for Monday according to city officials.

Will this be a remake of the epic Tom Brady tossin' the Lombardi trophy boat celebration?!