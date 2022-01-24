Kim Kardashian with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton at Black-Owned Coffee Shop

Kim Kardashian is back in the political sphere, this time hooking up with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton at a local black-owned coffee shop in L.A. ... with an important mission.

The trio was spotted Monday at Hot & Cool Cafe in Canoga Park. They were also joined by a camera crew, though our sources say it wasn't for the upcoming Kardashian project on Hulu. It's for "Gutsy Women" ... a Clinton-led show for Apple TV+.

Hot & Cool was founded in 2018, and features a vegan menu. According to the cafe's website, the owners chose the area because residents had historically faced challenges in trying to find healthy and convenient food options.

Not only that, the cafe is known for hiring formerly incarcerated people and underserved youth, something Kim has really been an advocate of recently.

"Gutsy Women" is a show featuring a cast of diverse and trailblazing women -- hence the stop in L.A. to highlight H&C's owners Tina Amin and Tony Jolly.

This is a new wrinkle, publicly at least, in Kim's profile as an advocate for the less fortunate.