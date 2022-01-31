Blake Shelton Brings 6-Year-Old Needing Heart Transplant On Stage

Play video content Harley McKee

Blake Shelton made a dream come true for a 6-year-old fan who is waiting on a new heart, bringing him up on stage to sing a song together ... and the video is awesome.

The wholesome moment went down Saturday night during Blake's concert at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, OK ... with little Wyatt McKee getting the experience of a lifetime.

As you can see, Wyatt's sitting next to the stage with some signs about his condition, and Blake notices and starts reading ... and when he learns Wyatt is waiting on a heart transplant, he gives the kid a guitar pick and invites him up on stage.

The cherry on top ... Blake and Wyatt sing the kid's favorite song, "God's Country," and the crowd goes wild.

Wyatt's mom, Harley, tells TMZ ... her son was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a condition where the left side of the heart does not grow, and Wyatt's already had 2 open-heart surgeries.

She says Wyatt's a huge Shelton fan and they brought the signs hoping Blake would see them and come say "hello."