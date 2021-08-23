Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Hit the San Diego Zoo

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani took their "Just Married" love fest to the wild -- well, wild enough, we suppose ... 'cause they were among exotic animals you don't really see in Cali.

The newlyweds hit up the San Diego Zoo this weekend -- taking in the sights together and what look likes family/friends in tow this Sunday ... where they were all masked up as they checked out some furry friends from behind a barricade in one of the best facilities around.

Looks like they were at the Asian Passage section ... where they keep the Red Pandas, 'cause they were getting an eyeful of this little bastard getting a little R&R in his "habitat."

It doesn't look like they were interacting much with the creature at this point in their journey -- but eyewitnesses tell us Gwen/Blake and co. were seen feeding some other live animals at different junctures ... courtesy of the private tour they seemed to be on with their crew.

And, despite it being super sunny and in the high 70s yesterday down there, the married couple opted for matching wardrobes -- both rocking jeans, while others in their party mostly were wearing shorts.