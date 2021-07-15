Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Playing Music Together at OK Bar

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are very much out in public following their recent wedding ... playing music together at a venue in a small town in Blake's neck of the woods.

The newlyweds grabbed a couple microphones and guitars Thursday for a free concert at Ole Red -- a bar Blake owns in Tishomingo, OK ... and they were up close and personal with the bar patrons in a super intimate setting.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

Blake told the crowd he can't believe Gwen's singing in this little outpost in his home state ... and everyone got a front-row view to her new wedding ring.

Blake's rehearsing for a couple shows he's got coming up ... and his new wife is naturally helping him prepare.

TMZ broke the story ... Blake and Gwen got a marriage license in Oklahoma leading up to July 4 weekend, and they ended up getting hitched at his ranch in a small ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.