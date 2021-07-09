Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Back in L.A. After Wedding, Check Out Her Ring

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look like they're happy anywhere following their holiday weekend wedding ... and they're still rocking those country vibes.

The newlyweds just arrived in L.A. via private jet following their July 3 ceremony at Blake's ranch in Oklahoma ... and were all smiles as they drove off in a Chevy pickup truck. See? Still keeping it country.

"The Voice" stars were joined by Gwen's son, Zuma, who was sitting in the backseat, but it was hard to see him past her sparkly new wedding ring.

As we told you ... the singers tied the knot in a Fourth of July weekend event after first getting together back in 2015. They met on the popular singing competition show when they were both judges.

Their wedding seems to have been a pretty small, private affair ... but still looked stunning.