Ariana Grande's Wedding Gift from PETA is a Vegan Tandem Bike

PETA wants Ariana Grande to take a ride ... on them -- hence the sweet vegan tandem bicycle (yeah, that's a thing) she just got as a wedding gift and token of appreciation.

The animal rights org is sending Ariana and her new hubby, Dalton Gomez, a cool tandem bike, which features a faux leather seat ... and is built from parts and paint that didn't use any animal products, of course.

We're told PETA has long been a fan of Grande's advocacy for animal rights, and more recently was impressed by her launching of Orange Twins Rescue ... a shelter in L.A. focused on saving and rehabilitating animals and finding them loving homes.

So, Grande's wedding last month presented PETA the perfect opportunity to show its love and respect, and a Northwoods Dual Drive Tandem Bike is en route. For those curious -- it retails around $700.

As we reported ... the singer got hitched at her Montecito home on May 15 in a very intimate ceremony with just 20 guests, including her 2 adopted dogs.