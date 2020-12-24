Ariana Grande Plays Santa for Kids at Children's Hospitals

Ariana Grande's spreading the Xmas joy at home and abroad ... by surprising kids who are spending the holiday at children's hospitals in L.A. and the UK.

The singer, along with her fiance, Dalton Gomez, sent gifts from wish lists at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital. Over in the UK ... Ariana dished out $135 Amazon gift cards for kids at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

Ariana has shown her generosity to families in Manchester following the attack at her concert back in 2017 ... she's visited kids in Manchester hospitals, among other kind gestures.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The staff over at UCLA also got a little something ... they were all treated to pizza!

Kelli Carroll, director of the Chase Child Life program at UCLA, says, "This pandemic may have changed how we do things, but we look for the same result – to alleviate the stresses of hospitalization and bring joy to our kids." Well, Ariana certainly did her part.