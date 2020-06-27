Ariana Grande Throws Herself 27th Birthday Party

Play video content

Ariana Grande threw what kinda sounds like an oxymoron but it's not ... an intimate birthday bash for herself.

Ariana hosted the party Friday night for a few of her close family and friends, to celebrate turning 27. Trucks traversed her Hollywood Hills street all day, delivering supplies and decorations for the shindig.

Ariana's guest list included, of course, her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez ... as well as her mother and brother Frankie Grande. Ariana and Dalton are Instagram official ... so it's, official. Ariana and Dalton have pretty much been inseparable during self-quarantine ... if self-quarantine is still a thing.

In all, it appears around a dozen people showed up for the party.

The theme of the party was "Midsommar." She showed off a flower crown, mimicking the May Queen scene in the flick.