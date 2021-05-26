Ariana Grande's First Photos of Her Wedding Dress

First Look at Wedding Dress

Here's the first look at Ariana Grande's wedding dress ... and it's absolutely gorgeous.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "7 Rings" singer just shared a photo dump from her big day earlier this month, when she slid a wedding ring on her new husband, Dalton Gomez's finger. There were only 20 people watching at her home in Montecito.

TMZ broke the story of the wedding, and Ariana just confirmed the date -- she got hitched May 15.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ariana's home was decorated with lots of white flowers and white candles.

Vera Wang designed Ariana's silk wedding dress, following up on a pact they made a few years back at the Met Gala, and Dalton wore a Tom Ford suit ... according to Variety.

Check out all the pics ... there's a bunch of kissing, huge smiles and even a cute little pup.