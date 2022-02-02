Kevin Porter Jr. Gives Celeb Jeweler Johnny Dang His Number During Timeout

Play video content

Here's a new one -- Kevin Porter Jr. took advantage of some downtime during the Rockets vs. Warriors game on Monday ... by linking up with celeb jeweler Johnny Dang and giving him his digits!!

The hilarious moment went down at the Toyota Center during Houston's 108-122 loss to the Dubs ... when KBJ leaned back to chop it up with Dang, who was sitting right behind the bench.

In video shared to social media, you can see KPJ taking Dang's iPhone and putting his number into it -- making it pretty obvious he's hoping to get a piece done by the King of Bling.

Ya can't blame the guy -- Dang has collabed with every big name in sports and entertainment ... from Katy Perry to Quavo to Johnny Manziel.

Dang is a legend in Houston ... so it's actually pretty surprising KPJ -- who joined the Rockets last year -- hadn't already gotten him his number.