Washington Football Team Changes Name To 'Washington Commanders'

The Washington Football Team finally has its new name ... the Washington Commanders.

The NFL's D.C. org just announced the rebranding -- nearly two years after it dropped its old moniker due to its racist ties.

Commanders co-owner and co-CEO Tanya Snyder said in a statement the team landed on the new name after "40,000 fan submissions and countless surveys, focus groups and meetings."

The team unveiled three new logos with the name change -- a capital W, a stylized "Washington Commanders" insignia, and a team crest.

The Commanders also showed off their new uniforms -- red and burgundy kits that aren't too much different than what they've been wearing the past few years.

"As an organization," team co-owner and co-CEO Dan Snyder said Wednesday, "we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation's capital."